Hot Cakes is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Wedding Cake and Strawberry Shortcake. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, creative, and tingly. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Hot Cakes, before let us know! Leave a review.
