Pineapple Whip is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pineapple and an unknown strain. This strain is balanced with both indica and sativa characteristics. Pineapple Whip is composed of approximately 50% sativa and 50% indica genetics, resulting in a well-rounded and versatile cannabis experience. Pineapple Whip is known for its delightful combination of flavors and effects that make it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts. With a THC content averaging around 18-22%, this strain caters to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers, offering a moderate potency that can suit a variety of preferences. Leafly customers often describe Pineapple Whip's effects as initially uplifting and euphoric, inducing a sense of happiness and creativity. As the experience deepens, a relaxing body sensation sets in, providing a well-balanced high that doesn't lead to excessive sedation. Users report feeling a surge of positive energy, accompanied by a soothing physical comfort that makes it suitable for both daytime and evening use. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to Pineapple Whip for relief from various conditions, such as stress, anxiety, and depression due to its mood-enhancing properties. Additionally, its calming effects can help manage minor aches and pains. The strain's balanced nature makes it versatile for addressing a range of symptoms without overwhelming sedation. Users often note the presence of tropical and citrus notes, reminiscent of pineapple, as well as subtle hints of sweetness and creaminess. These flavors come together to create an enjoyable and refreshing smoking or vaping experience. The dominant terpene found in Pineapple Whip is likely to be myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and calming effects, as well as its fruity aroma. The average price of Pineapple Whip can vary depending on the location and dispensary, but it typically ranges from mid to upper price points. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Pineapple Whip, consider sharing your insights by leaving a strain review to help others discover and appreciate its unique qualities.