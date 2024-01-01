BRIQ Essentials Pineapple Whip All in One | 2g

by Select Oil
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of BRIQ Essentials Pineapple Whip All in One | 2g

About this product

Meet Briq, the new visionary of vapes from Select. Packing 2 GRAMS of our premium Essentials oils in a rechargeable all-in-one, this sleek and compact device fits easily into palms and pockets for on-the-go lifestyles. And with Advanced No Burn Technology you can be sure every effortless pull is packed full of your favorite flavors for more puffs than a pastry shop.

About this strain

Pineapple Whip is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pineapple and an unknown strain. This strain is balanced with both indica and sativa characteristics. Pineapple Whip is composed of approximately 50% sativa and 50% indica genetics, resulting in a well-rounded and versatile cannabis experience. Pineapple Whip is known for its delightful combination of flavors and effects that make it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts. With a THC content averaging around 18-22%, this strain caters to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers, offering a moderate potency that can suit a variety of preferences. Leafly customers often describe Pineapple Whip's effects as initially uplifting and euphoric, inducing a sense of happiness and creativity. As the experience deepens, a relaxing body sensation sets in, providing a well-balanced high that doesn't lead to excessive sedation. Users report feeling a surge of positive energy, accompanied by a soothing physical comfort that makes it suitable for both daytime and evening use. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to Pineapple Whip for relief from various conditions, such as stress, anxiety, and depression due to its mood-enhancing properties. Additionally, its calming effects can help manage minor aches and pains. The strain's balanced nature makes it versatile for addressing a range of symptoms without overwhelming sedation. Users often note the presence of tropical and citrus notes, reminiscent of pineapple, as well as subtle hints of sweetness and creaminess. These flavors come together to create an enjoyable and refreshing smoking or vaping experience. The dominant terpene found in Pineapple Whip is likely to be myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and calming effects, as well as its fruity aroma. The average price of Pineapple Whip can vary depending on the location and dispensary, but it typically ranges from mid to upper price points. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Pineapple Whip, consider sharing your insights by leaving a strain review to help others discover and appreciate its unique qualities.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Select Oil
Select Oil
It all started with a better cartridge.

The story of Select started with a cough, which led to a thought, which led to a better cartridge. Since day one our focus has been on product safety, and we’ve risen above because of our commitment to setting standards around pesticide, hardware and oil testing.

Safety

Select tests to the highest standards for potency and pesticides in every state we're in. In fact, our internal standards are more stringent than state compliance requirements.

Sourcing

Our partnership with farmers is built with intent, integrity and transparency.
We never add harmful cutting agents such as vegetable gylcerine (VG), propylene glycol (PG) or Vitamin E Acetate to our cartridges.

Consistency

Each cartridge is hand-filled to ensure quality, followed by further inspection through four quality control stations. Ensuring a full flavor and smooth feel without fail. Every time.

Innovation

Our story started when our founder identified a cleaner, safer option for vaporizer pen technology.
From there, we've worked to innovate and set standards around testing, company culture, brand and more.

Commitment

We are constantly innovating for the future of the industry.
All for a better cannabis experience.
And we promise to never stop getting better.

For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states)
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug.
Keep out of reach of children.
CDPH-10001355

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10003298
