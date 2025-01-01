About this product
This enchanting, indica-dominant hybrid will transport you to a realm of magic in the Arizona desert! Each puff awakens your spirit and ignites your imagination, galloping through fields of prismatic dreams. Unleash your inner unicorn! - Select strives to delight consumers with incredibly effective products based in R&D, science, and technology, while maintaining rigorous and progressive testing. The end result: a cannabis experience that’s always high quality and always pushing the boundaries of what cannabis can be. - With Select Essentials, you don't need to choose between the strains you love and quality oil. Essentials delivers a high-potency oil with exceptional flavor and a wide variety of your favorite strains. Briq, the new visionary of vapes from Select. Packing 2 GRAMS of our premium Essentials oils in a rechargeable all-in-one. This sleek and compact device fits easily into palms and pockets for on-the-go lifestyles. And with Advanced No Burn Technology you can be sure every effortless pull is packed full of your favorite flavors for more puffs than a pastry shop.
BRIQ Essentials Unicorn Piss All in One | 2g
Select OilCartridges
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
This enchanting, indica-dominant hybrid will transport you to a realm of magic in the Arizona desert! Each puff awakens your spirit and ignites your imagination, galloping through fields of prismatic dreams. Unleash your inner unicorn! - Select strives to delight consumers with incredibly effective products based in R&D, science, and technology, while maintaining rigorous and progressive testing. The end result: a cannabis experience that’s always high quality and always pushing the boundaries of what cannabis can be. - With Select Essentials, you don't need to choose between the strains you love and quality oil. Essentials delivers a high-potency oil with exceptional flavor and a wide variety of your favorite strains. Briq, the new visionary of vapes from Select. Packing 2 GRAMS of our premium Essentials oils in a rechargeable all-in-one. This sleek and compact device fits easily into palms and pockets for on-the-go lifestyles. And with Advanced No Burn Technology you can be sure every effortless pull is packed full of your favorite flavors for more puffs than a pastry shop.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Select Oil
It all started with a better cartridge.
The story of Select started with a cough, which led to a thought, which led to a better cartridge. Since day one our focus has been on product safety, and we’ve risen above because of our commitment to setting standards around pesticide, hardware and oil testing.
Safety
Select tests to the highest standards for potency and pesticides in every state we're in. In fact, our internal standards are more stringent than state compliance requirements.
Sourcing
Our partnership with farmers is built with intent, integrity and transparency.
We never add harmful cutting agents such as vegetable gylcerine (VG), propylene glycol (PG) or Vitamin E Acetate to our cartridges.
Consistency
Each cartridge is hand-filled to ensure quality, followed by further inspection through four quality control stations. Ensuring a full flavor and smooth feel without fail. Every time.
Innovation
Our story started when our founder identified a cleaner, safer option for vaporizer pen technology.
From there, we've worked to innovate and set standards around testing, company culture, brand and more.
Commitment
We are constantly innovating for the future of the industry.
All for a better cannabis experience.
And we promise to never stop getting better.
------------
For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states)
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug.
Keep out of reach of children.
CDPH-10001355
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug.
Keep out of reach of children.
CDPH-10001355
The story of Select started with a cough, which led to a thought, which led to a better cartridge. Since day one our focus has been on product safety, and we’ve risen above because of our commitment to setting standards around pesticide, hardware and oil testing.
Safety
Select tests to the highest standards for potency and pesticides in every state we're in. In fact, our internal standards are more stringent than state compliance requirements.
Sourcing
Our partnership with farmers is built with intent, integrity and transparency.
We never add harmful cutting agents such as vegetable gylcerine (VG), propylene glycol (PG) or Vitamin E Acetate to our cartridges.
Consistency
Each cartridge is hand-filled to ensure quality, followed by further inspection through four quality control stations. Ensuring a full flavor and smooth feel without fail. Every time.
Innovation
Our story started when our founder identified a cleaner, safer option for vaporizer pen technology.
From there, we've worked to innovate and set standards around testing, company culture, brand and more.
Commitment
We are constantly innovating for the future of the industry.
All for a better cannabis experience.
And we promise to never stop getting better.
------------
For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states)
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug.
Keep out of reach of children.
CDPH-10001355
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug.
Keep out of reach of children.
CDPH-10001355
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10003298
Notice a problem?Report this item