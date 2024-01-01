Elite Lemon Pound Cake Cartridge 1

by Select Oil
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

America's #1 selling cannabis oil.

The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects. Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.

About this strain

Lemon Pound Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Skunk and Cheese. Lemon Pound Cake is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Pound Cake effects include feeling talkativeenergetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Pound Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and PTSD. Bred by Botany Farms, Lemon Pound Cake features flavors like lemon, ammonia, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Lemon Pound Cake typically ranges from $30-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Pound Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Select Oil
It all started with a better cartridge.

The story of Select started with a cough, which led to a thought, which led to a better cartridge. Since day one our focus has been on product safety, and we’ve risen above because of our commitment to setting standards around pesticide, hardware and oil testing.

Safety

Select tests to the highest standards for potency and pesticides in every state we're in. In fact, our internal standards are more stringent than state compliance requirements.

Sourcing

Our partnership with farmers is built with intent, integrity and transparency.
We never add harmful cutting agents such as vegetable gylcerine (VG), propylene glycol (PG) or Vitamin E Acetate to our cartridges.

Consistency

Each cartridge is hand-filled to ensure quality, followed by further inspection through four quality control stations. Ensuring a full flavor and smooth feel without fail. Every time.

Innovation

Our story started when our founder identified a cleaner, safer option for vaporizer pen technology.
From there, we've worked to innovate and set standards around testing, company culture, brand and more.

Commitment

We are constantly innovating for the future of the industry.
All for a better cannabis experience.
And we promise to never stop getting better.

For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states)
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug.
Keep out of reach of children.
CDPH-10001355

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10003298
