Select Oil
Select Elite .5g Super Sour Diesel -Sativa
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC
Hawaiian Snow effects
Reported by real people like you
158 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
49% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
