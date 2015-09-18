Select Oil
Select Dabbables 1g Hellfire OG - Hybrid
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
· Easily applied to a hot nail & vaporized with a glass rig, or dripped onto a joint or bowl of flower for an extra kick of flavor and potency
· Ready-to-dap with activated cannabis oil and strain-specific cannabis terpenes
Select Dabbables tests between 80% to 95% THC.
Hellfire OG effects
Reported by real people like you
55 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!