Select Oil
Select Dabbables 1g Purple Punch- Indica
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Gratifying distillate in this versatile vial blends the highest concentration of activated THC with highly refined cannabis derived terpenes.
Purple Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
1,033 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
