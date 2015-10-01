About this product
Contains 60-75% THC
Our cannabis extracts are made with supercritical (high pressure) CO2.
No separation, no reintroduction, just pure virgin CO2 oil with naturally present native terpenes for a full-bodied, true cannabis flavor.
About this strain
Purple Urkle’s history is as complex as its flavor palate. A California strain, the origins are believed to stem from a select phenotype of Mendocino Purps, while the essence is a blend of skunk, berry, and fresh grapes. Consumers report the effects to be deeply relaxing, sleep-inducing, and a great option for full-body pain relief. The short onset of effects make it a perfect nighttime strain for those who suffer from insomnia.
Purple Urkle effects
Reported by real people like you
912 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
63% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
41% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Select Oil
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company.
Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences.
Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.
For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states)
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug.
Keep out of reach of children.
CDPH-10001355
