Select Oil

Select CO2 1g Northern Lights - Indica

IndicaTHC 16%CBD

Select CO2 offers a moderate level of THC housed in our revolutionary cartridge design—creating a vape experience that’s known for being portable, powerful and
pleasurable.
Contains 60-75% THC
Our cannabis extracts are made with supercritical (high pressure) CO2.

2,353 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
