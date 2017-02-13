Select Oil
Select Dabbables 1g Chiesel - Hybrid
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Easily applied to a hot nail & vaporized with a glass rig, or dripped onto a joint or bowl of flower for an extra kick of flavor and potency
Ready-to-dab with activated cannabis oil and strain-specific cannabis terpenes
Select Dabbables tests between 80% to 95% THC.
Chiesel effects
Reported by real people like you
185 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
37% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
