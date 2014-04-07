About this product
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Critical Mass is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani and Skunk #1. In small doses, this strain will have you feeling creative and calm. In large doses, you'll likely find yourself feeling sleepy and in a couchlock. Critical mass gets its name because of its ability to reach "critical mass" in terms of growing. When growing, branches of this strain tend to snap off from the heavy weight of its buds - which are dense, heavy and tasty. The downside of Critical Mass is that this strain is particularly susceptible to mold, so growers have to be extra cautious with humidity. Flowering time for Critical Mass is approximately 6-8 weeks. This strain originated from the breeder Mr. Nice Seed Bank.
Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences.
Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.
For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states)
CDPH-10001355
