It all started with a better cartridge.



The story of Select started with a cough, which led to a thought, which led to a better cartridge. Since day one our focus has been on product safety, and we’ve risen above because of our commitment to setting standards around pesticide, hardware and oil testing.



Safety



Select tests to the highest standards for potency and pesticides in every state we're in. In fact, our internal standards are more stringent than state compliance requirements.



Sourcing



Our partnership with farmers is built with intent, integrity and transparency.

We never add harmful cutting agents such as vegetable gylcerine (VG), propylene glycol (PG) or Vitamin E Acetate to our cartridges.



Consistency



Each cartridge is hand-filled to ensure quality, followed by further inspection through four quality control stations. Ensuring a full flavor and smooth feel without fail. Every time.



Innovation



Our story started when our founder identified a cleaner, safer option for vaporizer pen technology.

From there, we've worked to innovate and set standards around testing, company culture, brand and more.



Commitment



We are constantly innovating for the future of the industry.

All for a better cannabis experience.

And we promise to never stop getting better.



For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states)

Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug.

Keep out of reach of children.

CDPH-10001355



