About this product
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
About this strain
Middlefork x Pineapple Express is a 75% sativa strain from western Washington that combines the best of both parents: a pungent pineapple aroma and heavy resin production. Notes of berry and earthiness accent the dominant fruity aroma of this strain, bringing fragrant intricacy to this sativa hybrid. Bliss and euphoria overcome the mind, lulling you into a deep sense of calm and contentment. In addition to its rich terpene profile, Middlefork x Pineapple Express typically demonstrates a high cannabinoid content that can stretch beyond 20% THC.
Middlefork x Pineapple Express effects
About this brand
Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences.
Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.
For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states)
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug.
Keep out of reach of children.
CDPH-10001355
