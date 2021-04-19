About this product
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.
The story of Select started with a cough, which led to a thought, which led to a better cartridge. Since day one our focus has been on product safety, and we’ve risen above because of our commitment to setting standards around pesticide, hardware and oil testing.
Safety
Select tests to the highest standards for potency and pesticides in every state we're in. In fact, our internal standards are more stringent than state compliance requirements.
Sourcing
Our partnership with farmers is built with intent, integrity and transparency.
We never add harmful cutting agents such as vegetable gylcerine (VG), propylene glycol (PG) or Vitamin E Acetate to our cartridges.
Consistency
Each cartridge is hand-filled to ensure quality, followed by further inspection through four quality control stations. Ensuring a full flavor and smooth feel without fail. Every time.
Innovation
Our story started when our founder identified a cleaner, safer option for vaporizer pen technology.
From there, we've worked to innovate and set standards around testing, company culture, brand and more.
Commitment
We are constantly innovating for the future of the industry.
All for a better cannabis experience.
And we promise to never stop getting better.
For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states)
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug.
Keep out of reach of children.
