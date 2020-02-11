Select Elite Live 1g Chocolate Hashberry - Indica Hybrid
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Elite Live combines the same quality oil you’ve come to know from Select, now infused with freshly harvested live resin terpenes. The combination results in a high quality, high potency oil
with a wide variety of strain-specific flavor and effects- so sativas feel more stimulating and indicas more sleepy. Now that’s better.
with a wide variety of strain-specific flavor and effects- so sativas feel more stimulating and indicas more sleepy. Now that’s better.
Chocolate Hashberry effects
Reported by real people like you
96 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!