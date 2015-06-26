About this product
Elite Live combines the same quality oil you’ve come to know from Select, now infused with freshly harvested live resin terpenes. The combination results in a high quality, high potency oil with a wide variety of strain-specific flavor and effects. Now that’s better.
About this strain
Green Python is an indica-dominant strain bred by House of Funk Genetics that was created by cross-pollinating Burmese (from Bodhi Seeds) with a Green Crack clone. The resulting hybrid is full-bodied and known for its fast flowering cycle. The bite from Green Python is a blend of balanced effects that incite cerebral energy with a calm, relaxed body.
Green Python effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
80% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
60% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
60% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
60% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Select Oil
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company.
Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences.
Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.
For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states)
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug.
Keep out of reach of children.
CDPH-10001355
