Red Dragon is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing South American with Afghani. Red Dragon produces happy and uplifting effects with a sweet and fruity aroma. However, some consumers say this strain makes them feel quite paranoid, so take caution with Red Dragon if you're prone to anxiety. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Growers say Red Dragon is best grown indoors and has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks.
Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences.
Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.
For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states)
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug.
Keep out of reach of children.
CDPH-10001355
