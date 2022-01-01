About this product
Select Nano is a new kind of edible that offers a new kind of high. Using nano emulsification technology, Select Nano works more quickly and delivers a more consistent, mellow high. Making night ending highs a thing of the past. Select Nano is a new kind of edible that offers a new kind of high. Using nano emulsification technology, Select Nano works more quickly and delivers a more consistent, mellow high.
What is Nano-emulsification?
A technology that creates tiny-water soluble cannabinoids from cannabis oil.
How does Nano work?
Cannabinoids are encapsulated in a water-soluble surface layer, allowing cannabinoids to absorb directly into the bloodstream. This allows for increased absorption and bioavailability, which speeds up onset of effect.
Nano edibles vs. Traditional Edibles
Nano edibles absorb directly into the bloodstream, providing ∆9-THC and an experience more similar to vaping. Traditional edibles are processed by the liver, creating 11-hydroxy-THC and increasing psychoactive effect.
About this brand
Select Oil
Highest in purity, potency and flavor, Select has quickly become the best selling cannabis oil in its class and winner of multiple awards, including Dope Industry Awards’ Best Concentrate Company.
Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences.
Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.
