The Squeeze is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Zlushiez. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. The Squeeze is known to have an average THC content of around 18%, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Bred by Raw Genetics, The Squeeze features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of The Squeeze typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about The Squeezes effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Squeeze, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
