Logo for the brand Sepal Cannabis Consulting and Training

Sepal Cannabis Consulting and Training

Compliance training for the cannabis industry

About this product

Protect Your Employees
Provide vital training to your employees. Help them avoid violations, penalties and fines.
Protect Your Business
Avoid potential penalties, violations and fines by becoming a MED/DOR Designated Responsible Vendor.
