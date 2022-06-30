CANNABINOID CONTENT



CONCENTRATION: 66.7 mg/mL of Cannabidiol (CBD)



TOTAL: 2000 mg of CBD per 1 fl oz (29.6 mL) bottle



This product is made with CBD isolate and does not contain THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol).



WHATS INSIDE



INGREDIENTS: Caprylic / Capric Triglyceride, Cannabidiol (CBD) Hemp Extract



NET WEIGHT: 1 fl oz (29.6 mL)



PACKAGING: Serenital CBD 2000 comes in an amber glass bottle with a graduated dropper top for dosage accuracy. Amber glass helps block UV rays to preserve potency and quality of cannabinoid extracts and other herbal extract components.



HOW ITS MADE



All cannabinoid extracts and skin care products are manufactured by Riverleaf Biotech Industries LLC in an ODA-certified product manufacturing facility.



All cannabinoids are extracted from locally sourced, pesticide-free hemp.



Made in Eugene, Oregon.



HOW ITS TESTED



Serenital CBD 2000 is third-party lab tested for cannabinoid potency.



Serenital products are also tested for safety to assure they do not contain:



- pesticides

- residual solvents

- yeast & mold

- mycotoxins



THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE.