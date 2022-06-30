About this product
CONCENTRATION: 200 mg/mL of Cannabidiol (CBD)
TOTAL: 6,000 mg of CBD per 1 fl oz (29.6 mL) bottle
This product is made with CBD isolate and does not contain THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol).
WHATS INSIDE
INGREDIENTS: Caprylic / Capric Triglyceride, Cannabidiol (CBD) Hemp Extract
NET WEIGHT: 1 fl oz (29.6 mL)
PACKAGING: Serenital CBD 6000 comes in an amber glass bottle with a graduated dropper top for dosage accuracy. Amber glass helps block UV rays to preserve potency and quality of cannabinoid extracts and other herbal extract components.
HOW ITS MADE
All cannabinoid extracts and skin care products are manufactured by Riverleaf Biotech Industries LLC in an ODA-certified product manufacturing facility.
All cannabinoids are extracted from locally sourced, pesticide-free hemp.
Made in Eugene, Oregon.
HOW ITS TESTED
Serenital CBD 6000 is third-party lab tested for cannabinoid potency.
Serenital products are also tested for safety to assure they do not contain:
- pesticides
- residual solvents
- yeast & mold
- mycotoxins
THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE.
About this brand
Our expanding wellness line consists of specialty skin care products, potent topicals, and infused oils. Serenital is formulated to deliver effective cannabinoid doses to the body and is made with cannabinoid isolates to ensure precision and consistency.