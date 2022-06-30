NOURISH YOUR SKIN WITH HERBAL MASSAGE OIL



You deserve to relax and treat your body like the temple it is. A massage is the perfect way to relieve stress and Serenital CBD Massage Oil is here to enrich the experience. Notes of lavender stimulate the senses as the oil glides across your skin.



A luscious blend of nourishing herbal ingredients assure that this gentle, plant-based massage oil will leave your skin feeling as smooth as your muscles.



First place winner of Topicals in the 2021 High Times Hemp Cup - People’s Choice Awards



BENEFITS OF CBD MASSAGE OIL



- enhances massage

- promotes vibrant skin

- promotes a soothing experience

- hydrates skin and seals in moisture

- natural source of skin nourishing nutrients and vitamins



AROMATIC PROPERTIES



This soothing blend of herbal oils embodies the fresh floral fragrance of a lavender field after a light rain.



HOW TO USE CBD MASSAGE OIL



Spray desired amount of CBD Massage Oil into the palm of your hand and massage gently into skin. For external use only.



- soothing self-care

- deeper relaxation at the spa

- intimate relaxation with a partner



CANNABINOID CONTENT



CONCENTRATION: 33.3 mg/mL of Cannabidiol (CBD)



TOTAL: 1000 mg of CBD per 1 fl oz (29.6 mL) bottle; 4000 mg of CBD per 4 fl oz (118.3 mL) bottle



This product is made with CBD isolate and does not contain THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol).



WHATS INSIDE



INGREDIENTS: Simmondsia chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Argania spinosa (Argan) Seed Oil, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Rosa canina (Rosehip) Fruit Oil, Helianthus annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil (and) Arnica montana Flower Extract, Cannabidiol (CBD) Hemp Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lavandula angustifolia (Lavender) Flower Oil



NET WEIGHT: 1 fl oz (29.6 mL); 4 fl oz (118.3 mL)



PACKAGING: Serenital CBD Massage Oil comes in an amber glass bottle with a spray top for convenient application. Amber glass helps block UV rays to preserve potency and quality of cannabinoid extracts and other herbal extract components.



HOW ITS MADE



All cannabinoid extracts and skin care products are manufactured by Riverleaf Biotech Industries LLC in an ODA-certified product manufacturing facility.



All cannabinoids are extracted from locally sourced, pesticide-free hemp.



Made in Eugene, Oregon.



HOW ITS TESTED



Serenital CBD Massage Oil is third-party lab tested for cannabinoid potency.



Serenital products are also tested for safety to assure they do not contain:



- pesticides

- residual solvents

- yeast & mold

- mycotoxins



THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE.