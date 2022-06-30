About this product
You deserve to relax and treat your body like the temple it is. A massage is the perfect way to relieve stress and Serenital CBD Massage Oil is here to enrich the experience. Notes of lavender stimulate the senses as the oil glides across your skin.
A luscious blend of nourishing herbal ingredients assure that this gentle, plant-based massage oil will leave your skin feeling as smooth as your muscles.
First place winner of Topicals in the 2021 High Times Hemp Cup - People’s Choice Awards
BENEFITS OF CBD MASSAGE OIL
- enhances massage
- promotes vibrant skin
- promotes a soothing experience
- hydrates skin and seals in moisture
- natural source of skin nourishing nutrients and vitamins
AROMATIC PROPERTIES
This soothing blend of herbal oils embodies the fresh floral fragrance of a lavender field after a light rain.
HOW TO USE CBD MASSAGE OIL
Spray desired amount of CBD Massage Oil into the palm of your hand and massage gently into skin. For external use only.
- soothing self-care
- deeper relaxation at the spa
- intimate relaxation with a partner
CANNABINOID CONTENT
CONCENTRATION: 33.3 mg/mL of Cannabidiol (CBD)
TOTAL: 1000 mg of CBD per 1 fl oz (29.6 mL) bottle; 4000 mg of CBD per 4 fl oz (118.3 mL) bottle
This product is made with CBD isolate and does not contain THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol).
WHATS INSIDE
INGREDIENTS: Simmondsia chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Argania spinosa (Argan) Seed Oil, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Rosa canina (Rosehip) Fruit Oil, Helianthus annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil (and) Arnica montana Flower Extract, Cannabidiol (CBD) Hemp Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lavandula angustifolia (Lavender) Flower Oil
NET WEIGHT: 1 fl oz (29.6 mL); 4 fl oz (118.3 mL)
PACKAGING: Serenital CBD Massage Oil comes in an amber glass bottle with a spray top for convenient application. Amber glass helps block UV rays to preserve potency and quality of cannabinoid extracts and other herbal extract components.
HOW ITS MADE
All cannabinoid extracts and skin care products are manufactured by Riverleaf Biotech Industries LLC in an ODA-certified product manufacturing facility.
All cannabinoids are extracted from locally sourced, pesticide-free hemp.
Made in Eugene, Oregon.
HOW ITS TESTED
Serenital CBD Massage Oil is third-party lab tested for cannabinoid potency.
Serenital products are also tested for safety to assure they do not contain:
- pesticides
- residual solvents
- yeast & mold
- mycotoxins
THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE.
About this brand
Our expanding wellness line consists of specialty skin care products, potent topicals, and infused oils. Serenital is formulated to deliver effective cannabinoid doses to the body and is made with cannabinoid isolates to ensure precision and consistency.