EXTRA STRENGTH SUPPORT



For the adventurer that works and plays even harder! Serenital CBD Sport Balm 2X has got your back… and your knees… and your neck… well, you know what we mean. An active body needs something tough to smooth things out throughout the day.



This invigorating blend of herbal ingredients will soothe your body and leave you feeling cool.



BENEFITS OF CBD SPORT BALM 2X



- cooling effect

- enhances massage

- assistance for an active body

- menthol vapor awakens the airways

- extremely potent CBD concentration



AROMATIC PROPERTIES



Like a breath of fresh air, this tantalizing blend of camphor and eucalyptus creates a delightful vapor that awakens the senses.



HOW TO USE CBD SPORT BALM 2X



Apply desired amount of CBD Sport Balm 2X to skin and massage in gently. For external use only.



- post-workout support

- deep tissue massage assist

- refreshing sinus and chest salve

- can be used similarly to Vicks Vapor Rup



CANNABINOID CONTENT



CONCENTRATION: 120 mg/mL of Cannabidiol (CBD)



TOTAL: 1,440 mg of CBD per 0.42 oz (12 g) tin; 6,000 mg of CBD per 1.76 oz (50 g) jar



This product is made with CBD isolate and does not contain THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol).



WHATS INSIDE



INGREDIENTS: Cocos nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Simmondsia chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Cannabidiol (CBD) Hemp Extract, Rosa canina Fruit (Rosehip) Oil, Cera alba (Beeswax), Cinnamomum camphora (Camphor) Bark Oil, Gaultheria procumbens (Wintergreen) Leaf Oil, Euphorbia cerifera (Candelilla) Wax, Butyrospermum parkii (Shea) Butter, Menthol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Cetearyl Alcohol (and) Polysorbate 60, Eucalyptus globulus (Eucalyptus) Leaf Oil



NET WEIGHT: 0.42 oz (12 g); 1.76 oz (50 g)



PACKAGING: Serenital CBD Sport Balm 2X comes in an amber glass jar. Amber glass helps block UV rays to preserve potency and quality of cannabinoid extracts and other herbal extract components.



HOW ITS MADE



All cannabinoid extracts and skin care products are manufactured by Riverleaf Biotech Industries LLC in an ODA-certified product manufacturing facility.



All cannabinoids are extracted from locally sourced, pesticide-free hemp.



Made in Eugene, Oregon.



HOW ITS TESTED



Serenital CBD Sport Balm 2X is third-party lab tested for cannabinoid potency.



Serenital products are also tested for safety to assure they do not contain:



- pesticides

- residual solvents

- yeast & mold

- mycotoxins



THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE.