KEEP COOL & CARRY ON



Finally, a cooling balm that can work and play just as hard as you do! Serenital CBD Sport Balm has got your back… and your knees… and your neck… well, you know what we mean. An active body needs something tough to smooth things out throughout the day.



This invigorating blend of herbal ingredients will soothe your body and leave you feeling cool.



BENEFITS OF CBD SPORT BALM



- cooling effect

- enhances massage

- potent CBD concentration

- assistance for an active body

- menthol vapor awakens the airways



AROMATIC PROPERTIES



Like a breath of fresh air, this tantalizing blend of camphor and eucalyptus creates a delightful vapor that awakens the senses.



HOW TO USE CBD SPORT BALM



Apply desired amount of CBD Sport Balm to skin and massage in gently. For external use only.



- post-workout support

- deep tissue massage assist

- refreshing sinus and chest salve

- can be used similarly to Vicks Vapor Rup



CANNABINOID CONTENT



CONCENTRATION: 66.7 mg/mL of Cannabidiol (CBD)



TOTAL: 800 mg of CBD per 0.42 oz (12 g) tin; 3,333 mg of CBD per 1.76 oz (50 g) jar



This product is made with CBD isolate and does not contain THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol).



WHATS INSIDE



INGREDIENTS: Cocos nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Simmondsia chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Cera alba (Beeswax), Rosa canina Fruit (Rosehip) Oil, Cinnamomum camphora (Camphor) Bark Oil, Cannabidiol (CBD) Hemp Extract, Gaultheria procumbens (Wintergreen) Leaf Oil, Euphorbia cerifera (Candelilla) Wax, Butyrospermum parkii (Shea) Butter, Menthol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Cetearyl Alcohol (and) Polysorbate 60, Eucalyptus globulus (Eucalyptus) Leaf Oil



NET WEIGHT: 0.42 oz (12 g); 1.76 oz (50 g)



PACKAGING: Serenital CBD Sport Balm comes in an amber glass jar. Amber glass helps block UV rays to preserve potency and quality of cannabinoid extracts and other herbal extract components.



HOW ITS MADE



All cannabinoid extracts and skin care products are manufactured by Riverleaf Biotech Industries LLC in an ODA-certified product manufacturing facility.



All cannabinoids are extracted from locally sourced, pesticide-free hemp.



Made in Eugene, Oregon.



HOW ITS TESTED



Serenital CBD Sport Balm is third-party lab tested for cannabinoid potency.



Serenital products are also tested for safety to assure they do not contain:



- pesticides

- residual solvents

- yeast & mold

- mycotoxins



THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE.