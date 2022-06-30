BENEFITS OF CBD SPORT CREAM



- cooling effect

- quick absorption

- smooth application

- potent CBD concentration

- assistance for an active body

- menthol vapor awakens the airways



AROMATIC PROPERTIES



Like a breath of fresh air, this tantalizing blend of camphor and eucalyptus creates a delightful vapor that awakens the senses.



HOW TO USE CBD SPORT CREAM



Apply desired amount of CBD Sport Cream to skin and massage in gently. For external use only.



- deep tissue assist

- post-workout support

- smooth out hands & wrists

- refreshing sinus and chest cream



CANNABINOID CONTENT



CONCENTRATION: 30 mg/mL of Cannabidiol (CBD)



TOTAL: 1500 mg of CBD per 1.76 oz (50 g) container



This product is made with CBD isolate and does not contain THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol).



WHATS INSIDE



INGREDIENTS: Water, Caprylic / Capric Triglyceride, Hydrogenated Sunflower Seed Oil Polyglyceryl-3 Esters (and) Hydrogenated Sunflower Seed Oil Glyceryl Esters (and) Cetearyl Alcohol (and) Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Cannabidiol (CBD) Hemp Extract, Simmondsia chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol , Butyrospermum parkii (Shea) Butter, Polysorbate 20, Gaultheria procumbens (Wintergreen) Leaf Oil, Cera alba (Beeswax), Cetearyl Alcohol (and) Polysorbate 60, Menthol, Dimethicone , Tocopheryl Acetate , Phenoxyethanol , Carbomer , Triethanolamine



NET WEIGHT: 1.76 oz (50 g)



PACKAGING: Serenital CBD Sport Cream comes in a UV protected container with an airless pump to prevent oxidization and preserve freshness. UV protection helps to preserve potency and quality of cannabinoid extracts and other herbal extract components.



HOW ITS MADE



All cannabinoid extracts and skin care products are manufactured by Riverleaf Biotech Industries LLC in an ODA-certified product manufacturing facility.



All cannabinoids are extracted from locally sourced, pesticide-free hemp.



Made in Eugene, Oregon.



HOW ITS TESTED



Serenital CBD Sport Balm is third-party lab tested for cannabinoid potency.



Serenital products are also tested for safety to assure they do not contain:



- pesticides

- residual solvents

- yeast & mold

- mycotoxins



THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE.