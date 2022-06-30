About this product
- cooling effect
- quick absorption
- smooth application
- potent CBD concentration
- assistance for an active body
- menthol vapor awakens the airways
AROMATIC PROPERTIES
Like a breath of fresh air, this tantalizing blend of camphor and eucalyptus creates a delightful vapor that awakens the senses.
HOW TO USE CBD SPORT CREAM
Apply desired amount of CBD Sport Cream to skin and massage in gently. For external use only.
- deep tissue assist
- post-workout support
- smooth out hands & wrists
- refreshing sinus and chest cream
CANNABINOID CONTENT
CONCENTRATION: 30 mg/mL of Cannabidiol (CBD)
TOTAL: 1500 mg of CBD per 1.76 oz (50 g) container
This product is made with CBD isolate and does not contain THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol).
WHATS INSIDE
INGREDIENTS: Water, Caprylic / Capric Triglyceride, Hydrogenated Sunflower Seed Oil Polyglyceryl-3 Esters (and) Hydrogenated Sunflower Seed Oil Glyceryl Esters (and) Cetearyl Alcohol (and) Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Cannabidiol (CBD) Hemp Extract, Simmondsia chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol , Butyrospermum parkii (Shea) Butter, Polysorbate 20, Gaultheria procumbens (Wintergreen) Leaf Oil, Cera alba (Beeswax), Cetearyl Alcohol (and) Polysorbate 60, Menthol, Dimethicone , Tocopheryl Acetate , Phenoxyethanol , Carbomer , Triethanolamine
NET WEIGHT: 1.76 oz (50 g)
PACKAGING: Serenital CBD Sport Cream comes in a UV protected container with an airless pump to prevent oxidization and preserve freshness. UV protection helps to preserve potency and quality of cannabinoid extracts and other herbal extract components.
HOW ITS MADE
All cannabinoid extracts and skin care products are manufactured by Riverleaf Biotech Industries LLC in an ODA-certified product manufacturing facility.
All cannabinoids are extracted from locally sourced, pesticide-free hemp.
Made in Eugene, Oregon.
HOW ITS TESTED
Serenital CBD Sport Balm is third-party lab tested for cannabinoid potency.
Serenital products are also tested for safety to assure they do not contain:
- pesticides
- residual solvents
- yeast & mold
- mycotoxins
THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE.
About this brand
Our expanding wellness line consists of specialty skin care products, potent topicals, and infused oils. Serenital is formulated to deliver effective cannabinoid doses to the body and is made with cannabinoid isolates to ensure precision and consistency.