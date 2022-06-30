About this product
An irritated and itchy throat can really put a damper on the day. Serenital CBD Throat Spray can scratch that problem of your list with quick, cooling relief. This soothing peppermint CBD spray will also have your breath smelling like you just nibbled some fresh mint leaves.
BENEFITS OF CBD THROAT SPRAY
- cools down irritation
- moisturizes dry throat
HOW TO USE CBD THROAT SPRAY
Spray desired amount into back of throat. Be sure not to inhale while applying spray.
- when irritation is felt in throat
- before and after exposure to harsh air
CANNABINOID CONTENT
CONCENTRATION: 66.7 mg/mL of Cannabidiol (CBD)
TOTAL: 2000 mg of CBD per 1 fl oz (29.6 mL) bottle
This product is made with CBD isolate and does not contain THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol).
WHATS INSIDE
INGREDIENTS: Caprylic / Capric Triglyceride, Cannabidiol (CBD) Hemp Extract, Menthol, Mentha piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate
NET WEIGHT: 1 fl oz (29.6 mL)
PACKAGING: Serenital CBD Throat Spray comes in an amber glass bottle with a spray top for convenient application. Amber glass helps block UV rays to preserve potency and quality of cannabinoid extracts and other herbal extract components.
HOW ITS MADE
All cannabinoid extracts and skin care products are manufactured by Riverleaf Biotech Industries LLC in an ODA-certified product manufacturing facility.
All cannabinoids are extracted from locally sourced, pesticide-free hemp
Made in Eugene, Oregon.
HOW ITS TESTED
Serenital CBD Throat Spray is third-party lab tested for cannabinoid potency.
Serenital products are also tested for safety to assure they do not contain:
- pesticides
- residual solvents
- yeast & mold
- mycotoxins
THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE.
About this brand
Our expanding wellness line consists of specialty skin care products, potent topicals, and infused oils. Serenital is formulated to deliver effective cannabinoid doses to the body and is made with cannabinoid isolates to ensure precision and consistency.