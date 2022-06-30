SOOTHE A SORE THROAT & FRESHEN BREATH



An irritated and itchy throat can really put a damper on the day. Serenital CBD Throat Spray can scratch that problem of your list with quick, cooling relief. This soothing peppermint CBD spray will also have your breath smelling like you just nibbled some fresh mint leaves.



BENEFITS OF CBD THROAT SPRAY



- cools down irritation

- moisturizes dry throat



HOW TO USE CBD THROAT SPRAY



Spray desired amount into back of throat. Be sure not to inhale while applying spray.



- when irritation is felt in throat

- before and after exposure to harsh air



CANNABINOID CONTENT



CONCENTRATION: 66.7 mg/mL of Cannabidiol (CBD)



TOTAL: 2000 mg of CBD per 1 fl oz (29.6 mL) bottle



This product is made with CBD isolate and does not contain THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol).



WHATS INSIDE



INGREDIENTS: Caprylic / Capric Triglyceride, Cannabidiol (CBD) Hemp Extract, Menthol, Mentha piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate



NET WEIGHT: 1 fl oz (29.6 mL)



PACKAGING: Serenital CBD Throat Spray comes in an amber glass bottle with a spray top for convenient application. Amber glass helps block UV rays to preserve potency and quality of cannabinoid extracts and other herbal extract components.



HOW ITS MADE



All cannabinoid extracts and skin care products are manufactured by Riverleaf Biotech Industries LLC in an ODA-certified product manufacturing facility.



All cannabinoids are extracted from locally sourced, pesticide-free hemp



Made in Eugene, Oregon.



HOW ITS TESTED



Serenital CBD Throat Spray is third-party lab tested for cannabinoid potency.



Serenital products are also tested for safety to assure they do not contain:



- pesticides

- residual solvents

- yeast & mold

- mycotoxins



THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE.