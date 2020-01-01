 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sesh Marketing

BRANDING, PACKAGING & ADVERTISING FOR CANNABIS BUSINESSES

About Sesh Marketing

Sesh Marketing is a Seattle-based marijuana marketing business known for rapidly producing attractive and memorable product packaging, branding, & advertisements. We deliver results at a fraction of the cost of large marketing & design agencies. We are able to do this because "we" is actually I... Sesh Marketing is just one caffeinated dude with enough passion, experience, and time management skills to replace an entire marketing department: Ramsey Doudar. Sesh works with marijuana businesses of all sizes, in any state or country [where medical or adult-use cannabis is legal]