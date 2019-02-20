About this product
Our refillable C2 Cartridge is compatible with thin oils to extra thick distillates. Features include universal 510 threading, heavy-duty stainless steel construction, Pyrex Glass tank, Ceramic Coil, and Ceramic Mouthpiece resulting in the most flavorful and robust vape experience in the market.
FEATURES
Ceramic Mouthpiece
Easy Refill Design
Pyrex Glass, Stainless Steel, & Ceramic Construction
SPECIFICATIONS
Oil Viscosity: Low to High
Threading: 510
Resistance: 1.5 Ohm
Coil: Ceramic
Capacity: 0.5ML
Airflow: Top (Adjustable)
Materials: Stainless Steel, Pyrex Glass, Ceramic
Diameter: 11.2MM
About this brand
SESSION®
Since 2018, Session Vapor has been offering both medical patients and recreational customers a safe, secure, and informed vape purchasing experience. We’re passionate about the products we carry, and would love to help you find the perfect vaporizer for you. Every brand in our extensive catalogue is thoroughly evaluated to ensure its quality. We also pride ourselves on superior customer service, why is why every transaction is handled with a personal touch.