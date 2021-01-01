About this product

The Session® Ghost is an ultra-portable and discreet 510 battery packed with the latest features like variable voltage, pass through charging, and removable shell for an extra layer of privacy. The Ghost 510 battery is the perfect solution for vaping your oil cartridges at their full potential.



FEATURES



Ultra Discreet Design

Removable Privacy Shell

Lanyard Included

3 Voltage Settings

Pass Through Charging

500mAh Li-Ion Battery

SPECIFICATIONS

Threading: 510

Battery: 500mAh Li-Ion

Variable Voltage: 1.8V (Pre-Heat) - 3.4V - 3.7V - 4.1V

Shell: ABS Plastic

Dimensions: 2'' x 0.7'' x 1.4''



C1 Cartridge (Optional)

Oil Viscosity: Medium to High

Capacity: 0.5 ML

Coil: Ceramic

Resistance: 1.2 Ohm

Intake Hole Size: 2.0MM

Airflow: Bottom

Diameter: 10.5mm



WHAT'S INCLUDED

1 Ghost 510 Battery

1 C1 Cartridge 0.5ML (Optional)

1 Lanyard

1 Micro-USB Charging Cable