SESSION®
Ghost - 510 Thread Conceal Battery
Product rating:
About this product
The Session® Ghost is an ultra-portable and discreet 510 battery packed with the latest features like variable voltage, pass through charging, and removable shell for an extra layer of privacy. The Ghost 510 battery is the perfect solution for vaping your oil cartridges at their full potential.
FEATURES
Ultra Discreet Design
Removable Privacy Shell
Lanyard Included
3 Voltage Settings
Pass Through Charging
500mAh Li-Ion Battery
Lanyard Included
SPECIFICATIONS
Threading: 510
Battery: 500mAh Li-Ion
Variable Voltage: 1.8V (Pre-Heat) - 3.4V - 3.7V - 4.1V
Shell: ABS Plastic
Dimensions: 2'' x 0.7'' x 1.4''
C1 Cartridge (Optional)
Oil Viscosity: Medium to High
Capacity: 0.5 ML
Coil: Ceramic
Resistance: 1.2 Ohm
Intake Hole Size: 2.0MM
Airflow: Bottom
Diameter: 10.5mm
WHAT'S INCLUDED
1 Ghost 510 Battery
1 C1 Cartridge 0.5ML (Optional)
1 Lanyard
1 Micro-USB Charging Cable
FEATURES
Ultra Discreet Design
Removable Privacy Shell
Lanyard Included
3 Voltage Settings
Pass Through Charging
500mAh Li-Ion Battery
Lanyard Included
SPECIFICATIONS
Threading: 510
Battery: 500mAh Li-Ion
Variable Voltage: 1.8V (Pre-Heat) - 3.4V - 3.7V - 4.1V
Shell: ABS Plastic
Dimensions: 2'' x 0.7'' x 1.4''
C1 Cartridge (Optional)
Oil Viscosity: Medium to High
Capacity: 0.5 ML
Coil: Ceramic
Resistance: 1.2 Ohm
Intake Hole Size: 2.0MM
Airflow: Bottom
Diameter: 10.5mm
WHAT'S INCLUDED
1 Ghost 510 Battery
1 C1 Cartridge 0.5ML (Optional)
1 Lanyard
1 Micro-USB Charging Cable
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!