About this product

The Session® iQ is a next-generation 510 threaded vape battery designed with the enthusiast in mind. The iQ is packed with features like Four Heat Settings for precise heating, Pre-Heat Mode, and a class-leading 650mAh Lithium-Ion Battery. Elevate your vape sessions to the next level with the Session® iQ.



Features

Universal 510 Threading (Fits cartridges up to 11.7MM wide)

650mAh Li-Ion Battery

Magnetic Connection

Pass Through Charging



SPECIFICATIONS

Threading: 510

Battery: 500mAh Li-Ion

Variable Voltage: 2.2V (Pre-Heat) - 2.8V - 3.2V - 3.7V - 4.1V

Shell: ABS Plastic

Dimensions: 2.75'' x 0.8'' x 0.7''

C1 Cartridge

Oil Viscosity: Medium to High

Capacity: 0.5 ML

Coil: Ceramic

Resistance: 1.2 Ohm

Intake Hole Size: 2.0MM

Airflow: Bottom

Diameter: 10.5mm



WHAT'S INCLUDED

1 iQ 510 Battery

1 C1 Cartridge 0.5ML (Optional)

2 Magnetic Ring

1 Micro-USB Charging Cable