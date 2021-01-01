SESSION®
iQ Vape Battery 510 Thread - 650mAh
Product rating:
About this product
The Session® iQ is a next-generation 510 threaded vape battery designed with the enthusiast in mind. The iQ is packed with features like Four Heat Settings for precise heating, Pre-Heat Mode, and a class-leading 650mAh Lithium-Ion Battery. Elevate your vape sessions to the next level with the Session® iQ.
Features
Universal 510 Threading (Fits cartridges up to 11.7MM wide)
650mAh Li-Ion Battery
Magnetic Connection
Pass Through Charging
SPECIFICATIONS
Threading: 510
Battery: 500mAh Li-Ion
Variable Voltage: 2.2V (Pre-Heat) - 2.8V - 3.2V - 3.7V - 4.1V
Shell: ABS Plastic
Dimensions: 2.75'' x 0.8'' x 0.7''
C1 Cartridge
Oil Viscosity: Medium to High
Capacity: 0.5 ML
Coil: Ceramic
Resistance: 1.2 Ohm
Intake Hole Size: 2.0MM
Airflow: Bottom
Diameter: 10.5mm
WHAT'S INCLUDED
1 iQ 510 Battery
1 C1 Cartridge 0.5ML (Optional)
2 Magnetic Ring
1 Micro-USB Charging Cable
