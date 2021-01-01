About this product

The Session Micro 510 thread vape battery represents the next generation of ultra portable vape systems. Even though it's one of the smallest vape batteries available, it's still one the most advanced in terms of features, durability, and versatility.



FEATURES



﻿3 Heat Settings

500mAh Li-Ion Battery

Universal 510 Thread

Fits Cartridges Up To 12MM Wide



SPECIFICATIONS

Threading: 510

Battery: 500mAh Li-Ion

Variable Voltage: 2.0V (Pre-Heat) - 3.3V - 3.6V - 4.0V

Auto Shut-Off (30 Min.)

Max Cartridge Diameter: 12MM

Shell: ABS Plastic

Dimensions: 1.9'' x 1.25'' x 0.6''



WHAT'S INCLUDED

1 Micro Battery

1 Micro-USB Cable