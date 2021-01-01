Loading…
Logo for the brand SESSION®

SESSION®

Micro 510 Battery

Product rating:

About this product

The Session Micro 510 thread vape battery represents the next generation of ultra portable vape systems. Even though it's one of the smallest vape batteries available, it's still one the most advanced in terms of features, durability, and versatility.

FEATURES

﻿3 Heat Settings
500mAh Li-Ion Battery
Universal 510 Thread
Fits Cartridges Up To 12MM Wide

SPECIFICATIONS
Threading: 510
Battery: 500mAh Li-Ion
Variable Voltage: 2.0V (Pre-Heat) - 3.3V - 3.6V - 4.0V
Auto Shut-Off (30 Min.)
Max Cartridge Diameter: 12MM
Shell: ABS Plastic
Dimensions: 1.9'' x 1.25'' x 0.6''

WHAT'S INCLUDED
1 Micro Battery
1 Micro-USB Cable
