About this product

The Session Micro 510 thread vape battery represents the next generation of ultra portable vape systems. Even though it's one of the smallest vape batteries available, it's still one the most advanced in terms of features, durability, and versatility.



Also included in the starter kit is our refillable C2 Cartridge compatible with thin oils to extra thick distillates. Features include a heavy-duty stainless steel construction, Pyrex Glass tank, Ceramic Coil, and Ceramic Mouthpiece resulting in the most flavorful and robust vape experience in the market.



FEATURES



﻿3 Heat Settings

500mAh Li-Ion Battery

Ceramic Mouthpiece

Easy Refill Design

Universal 510 Thread

Fits Cartridges Up To 12MM Wide

Compatible With Thin To Very Thick Oils



SPECIFICATIONS



Battery

Threading: 510

Battery: 500mAh Li-Ion

Variable Voltage: 2.0V (Pre-Heat) - 3.3V - 3.6V - 4.0V

Auto Shut-Off (30 Min.)

Max Cartridge Diameter: 12MM

Shell: ABS Plastic

Dimensions: 1.9'' x 1.25'' x 0.6''



Cartridge

Oil Viscosity: Low to High

Resistance: 1.5 Ohm

Coil: Ceramic

Capacity: 0.5ML

Airflow: Top (Adjustable)

Materials: Stainless Steel, Pyrex Glass, Ceramic

Diameter: 11.2MM



WHAT'S INCLUDED

1 Micro Battery

1 C2 Cartridge

1 Micro-USB Cable