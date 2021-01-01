SESSION®
Micro Starter Kit
The Session Micro 510 thread vape battery represents the next generation of ultra portable vape systems. Even though it's one of the smallest vape batteries available, it's still one the most advanced in terms of features, durability, and versatility.
Also included in the starter kit is our refillable C2 Cartridge compatible with thin oils to extra thick distillates. Features include a heavy-duty stainless steel construction, Pyrex Glass tank, Ceramic Coil, and Ceramic Mouthpiece resulting in the most flavorful and robust vape experience in the market.
FEATURES
3 Heat Settings
500mAh Li-Ion Battery
Ceramic Mouthpiece
Easy Refill Design
Universal 510 Thread
Fits Cartridges Up To 12MM Wide
Compatible With Thin To Very Thick Oils
SPECIFICATIONS
Battery
Threading: 510
Battery: 500mAh Li-Ion
Variable Voltage: 2.0V (Pre-Heat) - 3.3V - 3.6V - 4.0V
Auto Shut-Off (30 Min.)
Max Cartridge Diameter: 12MM
Shell: ABS Plastic
Dimensions: 1.9'' x 1.25'' x 0.6''
Cartridge
Oil Viscosity: Low to High
Resistance: 1.5 Ohm
Coil: Ceramic
Capacity: 0.5ML
Airflow: Top (Adjustable)
Materials: Stainless Steel, Pyrex Glass, Ceramic
Diameter: 11.2MM
WHAT'S INCLUDED
1 Micro Battery
1 C2 Cartridge
1 Micro-USB Cable
