SESSION®
Pro-V Mod
About this product
The Session Pro-V is a premium vaporizer tuned for performance. It's a sleek and versatile 510 threaded mod featuring a Smart LED Display, 4 Heat Settings, and a 900mAh Li-Ion Battery to take your 510 oil cartridges to the next level.
"The Session Pro-V Vaporizer is one of the best 510 batteries" - The Vape Guide
FEATURES
-4 Heat Settings
-4 Smart Protection Modes
-Smart LED Display
-Pre-Heat Mode
-Sub-Ohm Compatible
-Pass Through Charging
SPECIFICATIONS
Threading: 510
Battery: 900mAh Li-Ion
Variable Voltage: 3.2V - 3.5V - 3.8V - 4.1V
Shell: Anodized Aluminum
Dimensions: 2'' x 0.9'' x 1.25''
