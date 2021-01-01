About this product

The Session Pro-V is a premium 510 vaporizer tuned for performance. It's a sleek and versatile 510 threaded mod featuring a Smart LED Display, 4 Heat settings, and a 900mAh Li-Ion Battery to take your oil cartridges to the next level.



Our 510 Ceramic Cartridges are designed with a wickless ceramic coil system delivering the smoothest vapor production possible. It's leak-free design, smart airflow system, and fully ceramic structure make it the perfect solution for your extracts. (2 INCLUDED)



FEATURES

-4 Heat Settings

-4 Smart Protection Modes

-Smart LED Display

-Pre-Heat Mode

-Sub-Ohm Compatible

-Pass Through Charging



SPECIFICATIONS

BATTERY

Threading: 510

Battery: 900mAh Li-Ion

Variable Voltage: 3.2V - 3.5V - 3.8V - 4.1V

Shell: Anodized Aluminum



CARTRIDGE

Oil Viscosity: Thin to Medium

Capacity: 0.5 ML

Coil: Ceramic

Resistance: 1.2 Ohm

Airflow: Top

Diameter: 12mm



Dimensions: 3.5'' x 0.9'' x 1.25''