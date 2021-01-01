SESSION®
Pro-V Mod Starter Kit
Product rating:
About this product
The Session Pro-V is a premium 510 vaporizer tuned for performance. It's a sleek and versatile 510 threaded mod featuring a Smart LED Display, 4 Heat settings, and a 900mAh Li-Ion Battery to take your oil cartridges to the next level.
Our 510 Ceramic Cartridges are designed with a wickless ceramic coil system delivering the smoothest vapor production possible. It's leak-free design, smart airflow system, and fully ceramic structure make it the perfect solution for your extracts. (2 INCLUDED)
FEATURES
-4 Heat Settings
-4 Smart Protection Modes
-Smart LED Display
-Pre-Heat Mode
-Sub-Ohm Compatible
-Pass Through Charging
SPECIFICATIONS
BATTERY
Threading: 510
Battery: 900mAh Li-Ion
Variable Voltage: 3.2V - 3.5V - 3.8V - 4.1V
Shell: Anodized Aluminum
CARTRIDGE
Oil Viscosity: Thin to Medium
Capacity: 0.5 ML
Coil: Ceramic
Resistance: 1.2 Ohm
Airflow: Top
Diameter: 12mm
Dimensions: 3.5'' x 0.9'' x 1.25''
Our 510 Ceramic Cartridges are designed with a wickless ceramic coil system delivering the smoothest vapor production possible. It's leak-free design, smart airflow system, and fully ceramic structure make it the perfect solution for your extracts. (2 INCLUDED)
FEATURES
-4 Heat Settings
-4 Smart Protection Modes
-Smart LED Display
-Pre-Heat Mode
-Sub-Ohm Compatible
-Pass Through Charging
SPECIFICATIONS
BATTERY
Threading: 510
Battery: 900mAh Li-Ion
Variable Voltage: 3.2V - 3.5V - 3.8V - 4.1V
Shell: Anodized Aluminum
CARTRIDGE
Oil Viscosity: Thin to Medium
Capacity: 0.5 ML
Coil: Ceramic
Resistance: 1.2 Ohm
Airflow: Top
Diameter: 12mm
Dimensions: 3.5'' x 0.9'' x 1.25''
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!