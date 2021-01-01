SESSION®
Slim 510 Vaporizer Battery
Product rating:
About this product
The Session Vapor Slim is a discreet and versatile 510 vape pen packed with features including Auto Shut-Off, 3 Heat Settings, and Pre-Heat Mode wrapped in a premium stainless steel shell.
FEATURES
-3 Heat Settings
-Pre-Heat Mode
-30 Min. Auto Shut-Off
-Pass Through Charging
SPECIFICATIONS
Threading: 510
Battery: 350mAh Li-Ion
Variable Voltage: 3.2V - 3.7V - 4.1V
Shell: Stainless Steel
Dimensions: 3.25'' x 0.5''
