About this product
The Session Vapor Slim is a discreet and versatile 510 vape pen packed with features including Auto Shut-Off, 3 Heat Settings, and Pre-Heat Mode wrapped in a premium stainless steel shell.
Our 510 Ceramic Cartridges are designed with a wickless ceramic coil system delivering the smoothest vapor production possible. It's leak-free design, smart airflow system, and fully ceramic structure make it the perfect solution for your extracts. (2 INCLUDED)
FEATURES
-3 Heat Settings
-Pre-heat Mode
-30 Min. Auto Shut-Off
-Pass Through Charging
SPECIFICATIONS
BATTERY
Threading: 510
Battery: 350mAh Li-Ion
Variable Voltage: 3.2V - 3.7V - 4.1V
Shell: Stainless Steel
CARTRIDGE
Oil Viscosity: Low to Medium
Capacity: 0.5 ML
Coil: Ceramic
Resistance: 1.2 Ohm
Airflow: Top
Diameter: 12mm
Dimensions: 4.75" x 0.5''
Our 510 Ceramic Cartridges are designed with a wickless ceramic coil system delivering the smoothest vapor production possible. It's leak-free design, smart airflow system, and fully ceramic structure make it the perfect solution for your extracts. (2 INCLUDED)
FEATURES
-3 Heat Settings
-Pre-heat Mode
-30 Min. Auto Shut-Off
-Pass Through Charging
SPECIFICATIONS
BATTERY
Threading: 510
Battery: 350mAh Li-Ion
Variable Voltage: 3.2V - 3.7V - 4.1V
Shell: Stainless Steel
CARTRIDGE
Oil Viscosity: Low to Medium
Capacity: 0.5 ML
Coil: Ceramic
Resistance: 1.2 Ohm
Airflow: Top
Diameter: 12mm
Dimensions: 4.75" x 0.5''
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
SESSION®
Since 2018, Session Vapor has been offering both medical patients and recreational customers a safe, secure, and informed vape purchasing experience. We’re passionate about the products we carry, and would love to help you find the perfect vaporizer for you. Every brand in our extensive catalogue is thoroughly evaluated to ensure its quality. We also pride ourselves on superior customer service, why is why every transaction is handled with a personal touch.