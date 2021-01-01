SESSION®
Soft-Shell Vape Pen Protective Case
About this product
The Session Vapor Soft-Shell Carrying Case was designed to fully protect and organize your hardware in style. It features weather-proof fabric, lockable zippers, and dedicated compartments to keep devices, cartridges and other accessories secure.
FEATURES
Weatherproof fabric
Padded Protective Shell
Dedicated Compartments for Cartridges and Accessories
Lockable Zippers (lock not included)
Dimensions: 6'' x 4'' x 1''
