Switch Key Fob Battery
About this product
The Session® Switch key fob battery is the go-to device for vaping on-the-go in any situation. It's a rugged and compact battery embedded with a 650mAh Li-Ion Battery, Variable Voltage, and more.
FEATURES
Ultra-Discreet Key Fob Design
Universal 510 Threading
650mAh Li-Ion Battery
LED Battery Life Indicator
Variable Voltage with Pre-Heat Mode
Pass Through Charging
Fits 0.5ML & Most 1.0ML Cartridges (Max Height: 61MM)
SPECIFICATIONS
Battery
Threading: 510
Battery: 650mAh Li-Ion
Variable Voltage: 2.0V (PH) - 2.5V - 3.0V - 3.5V - 4.0V
Shell: ABS Plastic
Diameter: 3.25'' x 0.6'' x 1.3"
C1 Cartridge
Oil Viscosity: Medium to High
Capacity: 0.5 ML
Coil: Ceramic
Resistance: 1.2 Ohm
Intake Hole Size: 2.0mm
Airflow: Bottom
WHAT'S INCLUDED
1 Switch 510 Battery
1 C1 Cartridge (Optional)
1 Micro-USB Charging Cable
