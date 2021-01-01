SESSION®
V-Box 510 Battery
About this product
The V-Box is the ultimate concealable 510 vape battery. Besides keeping your cartridge protected in style at all times, it's focus on durability and user-friendliness means each session is an elevated experience for all of your favorite cartridges.
FEATURES
Ultra Discreet Design
Fully Enclosed Durable Metal Casing
4 Voltage Settings
Pass Through Charging
Compatible With 0.5ML & Most 1.0ML Cartridges (Max Height: 62MM, Width: 11.5MM)
SPECIFICATIONS
Threading: 510
Battery: 400mAh Li-Ion
Variable Voltage: 3.2V - 3.5V - 3.8V - 4.1V
Shell: Zinc Alloy
Dimensions: 3.25'' x 0.7'' x 1.5''
