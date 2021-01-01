SESSION®
VV1 - 510 Variable Voltage Vape Battery
About this product
The Session® VV1 is an upgraded classic pen style 510 battery with added features like stainless steel shell, variable voltage, pass through charging and more.
FEATURES
Variable Voltage (2.7V - 4.1V)
Ultra-Compact Design
Pre-Heat Mode
Pass Through Charging
320mAh Li-Ion Battery
Stainless Steel Construction
Compatible with all 510 thread cartridges
SPECIFICATIONS
Battery
Threading: 510
Battery: 320mAh Li-Ion
Variable Voltage: 1.8V (Pre-Heat) - 2.7V - 3.3V - 4.1V
Shell: Stainless Steel
Color: Silver
Diameter: 3.25''x 0.7''
C3 Cartridge (Optional)
Oil Viscosity: Low to High
Capacity: 0.5 ML
Coil: Ceramic
Resistance: 1.5 Ohm
Intake Hole Size: 1.1mm
Airflow: Top
WHAT'S INCLUDED
1 VV1 510 Battery
1 C3 Cartridge (Optional)
1 Micro-USB Charging Cable
