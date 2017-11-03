Blueberry

Our Delta 9 distillate is extracted in house using cannabis derived terpenes and botanically derived terpenes. Zero added fillers, thinners, or thickening agents. Up to 92% potency. Available in 1G.

About this strain

Blueberry, also known as "Berry Blue," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Purple Thai with Thai. A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize the effects of Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

At Session, we believe in the power of cannabis to unite, to inspire, and to elevate. Our commitment to hand-crafted excellence is not a luxury reserved for the few, but a testament to our dedication to providing premium experiences for all. Every strain we cultivate, and every product we create is infused with passion, expertise, and a touch of rebellion that sets us apart.
