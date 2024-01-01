Government Oasis (1G)

by Session Premium Cannabis
For those who demand the finest, our AIO is filled with 100% live resin cannabis, capturing the plant's true essence and delivering an unparalleled, authentic flavor profile. Experience 100% live resin purity and a full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids.

Session Premium Cannabis
At Session, we believe in the power of cannabis to unite, to inspire, and to elevate. Our commitment to hand-crafted excellence is not a luxury reserved for the few, but a testament to our dedication to providing premium experiences for all. Every strain we cultivate, and every product we create is infused with passion, expertise, and a touch of rebellion that sets us apart.
