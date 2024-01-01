Guava

Our Delta 9 distillate is extracted in house using cannabis derived terpenes and botanically derived terpenes. Zero added fillers, thinners, or thickening agents. Up to 92% potency. Available in 1G.

A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.

 

At Session, we believe in the power of cannabis to unite, to inspire, and to elevate. Our commitment to hand-crafted excellence is not a luxury reserved for the few, but a testament to our dedication to providing premium experiences for all. Every strain we cultivate, and every product we create is infused with passion, expertise, and a touch of rebellion that sets us apart.
