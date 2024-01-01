Las Vegas Triangle Kush (1G)

For those who demand the finest, our AIO is filled with 100% live resin cannabis, capturing the plant's true essence and delivering an unparalleled, authentic flavor profile. Experience 100% live resin purity and a full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids.

About this strain

Las Vegas Triangle Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Las Vegas Lemon Skunk. This strain has many aliases, including Las Vegas Triangle, LV Triangle Kush and LVTK. Whatever you decide to call it, you should know that this strain is extremely potent. Smoking Las Vegas Triangle Kush will produce effects that are euphoric - in other words, this strain is going to make you feel good. Due to its potency, this strain has a tendancy to create a couch lock effect, but you won't feel totally sedated. It will keep your mind sharp enough to focus and your body relaxed enough to sit back and chill. If you're looking for the perfect strain for an evening of TV on the sofa, look no further. Las Vegas Triangle Kush features citrus aromas and spicy flavors.

At Session, we believe in the power of cannabis to unite, to inspire, and to elevate. Our commitment to hand-crafted excellence is not a luxury reserved for the few, but a testament to our dedication to providing premium experiences for all. Every strain we cultivate, and every product we create is infused with passion, expertise, and a touch of rebellion that sets us apart.
