Lemon Brulee (1G)

by Session Premium Cannabis
HybridTHC —CBD —
For those who demand the finest, our AIO is filled with 100% live resin cannabis, capturing the plant's true essence and delivering an unparalleled, authentic flavor profile. Experience 100% live resin purity and a full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids.

Lemon Brulee is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Death Star with Lemon Skunk and Sensiburn OG. This strain produces uplifting, cerebral effects that promote relaxation without sedation. Lemon Brulee features sour lemon and grapefruit flavors that shine upon exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite and reduce stress. According to growers, Lemon Brulee grows in small, light green buds with edges that look fuzzy due to trichome coverage. This strain was originally bred by Covert Genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Brulee, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Session Premium Cannabis
At Session, we believe in the power of cannabis to unite, to inspire, and to elevate. Our commitment to hand-crafted excellence is not a luxury reserved for the few, but a testament to our dedication to providing premium experiences for all. Every strain we cultivate, and every product we create is infused with passion, expertise, and a touch of rebellion that sets us apart.
