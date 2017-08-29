Lime Sorbet

by Session
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Our Delta 9 distillate is extracted in house using cannabis derived terpenes and botanically derived terpenes. Zero added fillers, thinners, or thickening agents. Up to 92% potency. Available in 1G.

About this strain

Lime Sorbet is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Bubba Kush with Lime Skunk. Blending these distinct strains produced a remarkable phenotype that is exceptional in flavor and versatile in effect. Lime Sorbet produces pleasant feelings of relaxation while subduing both anxiety and stress. In terms of flavor, Lime Sorbet offers a pungent and earthy aroma mixed with the tart flavor of fresh lime. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lime Sorbet to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, mental stress, and anxiety. This strain is known to produce dry mouth when smoked in large quantities, so it's best to stay hydrated while you partake. According to growers, Lime Sorbet flowers into fluffy buds with light olive green foliage, thick white trichomes, and fire orange hairs throughout. This strain was originally bred by Cresco Labs.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Session
Session
Shop products
At Session, we believe in the power of cannabis to unite, to inspire, and to elevate. Our commitment to hand-crafted excellence is not a luxury reserved for the few, but a testament to our dedication to providing premium experiences for all. Every strain we cultivate, and every product we create is infused with passion, expertise, and a touch of rebellion that sets us apart.
Notice a problem?Report this item