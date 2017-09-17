Mother's Milk (1G)

by Session
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

For those who demand the finest, our AIO is filled with 100% live resin cannabis, capturing the plant's true essence and delivering an unparalleled, authentic flavor profile. Experience 100% live resin purity and a full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids.

Mother's Milk enchants with its creamy, sweet aroma and flavors of vanilla and herbal spice, delivering a soothing high that promotes deep relaxation and calm. This strain is perfect for unwinding after a long day, providing relief from stress and anxiety.

About this strain

Mother’s Milk is the sativa-dominant hybrid of Nepali OG and Appalachia. This potent strain smells of powdered milk and delicate earthy terpenes and is layered in a coat of sparkling trichomes. Its effects possess tranquil sedation that is also heady and functional, lending itself to either activity or relaxation. Indulge in Mother’s Milk to help curb minor physical pain, muscle spasms, and depression.  

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Session
Session
Shop products
At Session, we believe in the power of cannabis to unite, to inspire, and to elevate. Our commitment to hand-crafted excellence is not a luxury reserved for the few, but a testament to our dedication to providing premium experiences for all. Every strain we cultivate, and every product we create is infused with passion, expertise, and a touch of rebellion that sets us apart.
Notice a problem?Report this item