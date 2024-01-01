Mule Fuel (1G)

by Session Premium Cannabis
HybridTHC 29%CBD —
For those who demand the finest, our AIO is filled with 100% live resin cannabis, capturing the plant's true essence and delivering an unparalleled, authentic flavor profile. Experience 100% live resin purity and a full spectrum of terpenes and cannabinoids.

Mule Fuel is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between  Lurch and GMO Cookies. Mule Fuel is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Mule Fuel effects include feeling sleepyrelaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mule Fuel when dealing with symptoms associated with anxietydepression, and stress. Bred by Thug Pug Genetics, Mule Fuel features flavors like tobacco, chemical and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. The average price of Mule Fuel typically ranges from $45-$60. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mule Fuel, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

At Session, we believe in the power of cannabis to unite, to inspire, and to elevate. Our commitment to hand-crafted excellence is not a luxury reserved for the few, but a testament to our dedication to providing premium experiences for all. Every strain we cultivate, and every product we create is infused with passion, expertise, and a touch of rebellion that sets us apart.
