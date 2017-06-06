Paris OG

IndicaTHC 22%CBD —
Our Delta 9 distillate is extracted in house using cannabis derived terpenes and botanically derived terpenes. Zero added fillers, thinners, or thickening agents. Up to 92% potency. Available in 1G.

Paris OG, also known as "Paris OG Kush" and "OG Paris," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain known for its calming effects that promote rest and relaxation. In terms of lineage, rumor has it that Paris OG descends from Headband and Lemon OG, who together pass on a sweet blend of fruity, citrus flavors. With victories in multiple competitions including 1st place in the 2014 Michigan High Times' Cannabis Cup, Paris OG has undoubtedly secured itself a long-lasting reputation in the cannabis world.

Session
At Session, we believe in the power of cannabis to unite, to inspire, and to elevate. Our commitment to hand-crafted excellence is not a luxury reserved for the few, but a testament to our dedication to providing premium experiences for all. Every strain we cultivate, and every product we create is infused with passion, expertise, and a touch of rebellion that sets us apart.
